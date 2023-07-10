Here’s how to get Haj completion certificate online

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 10th July 2023 9:17 pm IST
Here's how to get Haj completion certificate online
Photo: Haj ministry/Twitter

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Haj and Umrah announced steps for issuing the Haj completion certificate for the year 1444 AH.

Pilgrims wishing to obtain the certificate can download the Nusuk application and opt for the design of the document of their choice.

Here are the steps to get the certificate

  • Choose “View Card” from the home page
  • Choose to issue a Haj completion certificate
  • Choose the appropriate design, then upload it by clicking on “Issue Certificate”.

After a lull of nearly two years, Haj was performed without any COVID-19 restrictions.

On June 27, Saudi Arabia reported that the total number of pilgrims exceeded 1.8 million with over 184,000 coming from within the country and representing over 150 nations.

