Former Indian Army officer killed in Israeli strike in Gaza

A former Indian army officer, serving as a UN security officer, lost his life in an Israeli strike on a vehicle displaying UN flags in Rafah, en route to a hospital in southern Gaza on Monday.

The United Nations confirmed the death of one of its staff members and reported another injured in the attack on the official vehicle of the global body.

Identified as Colonel Waibhav Anil Kale, the victim had recently joined the United Nations as a Security Coordination officer, according to reliable sources. Kale had opted for premature retirement from the Indian Army in 2022.

UN Secretary-General’s deputy spokesperson, Farhan Haq, announced Kale’s death, emphasizing that the Israeli authorities were informed of the movement of all UN convoys. He reiterated that all UN vehicles were unmistakably marked.