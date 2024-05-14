IMD Hyderabad forecasts 5 days of rainfall, issues yellow alert

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecasted five days of rainfall in Telangana.

According to the weather department, thunderstorms, lightning, and squalls are expected across the state until Saturday, May 18.

IMD Hyderabad issues yellow alert due to expected rainfall

In light of the expected rainfall, the weather department has issued a yellow alert for all districts in the state.

For tomorrow, the department has forecasted rainfall in all districts; however, there is no yellow alert for Medak district.

On May 16, all districts except Malkajgiri, Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Bhuvanagiri, Narayanpet, Jogulamba Gadwal, and Wanaparthy are likely to receive rainfall.

All districts of Telangana except Narayanpet, Mahabubnagar, Jogulamba Gadwal, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, and Suryapet will receive rainfall on Friday, according to IMD Hyderabad.

On Saturday, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Kamareddy, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalle, Bhupalpally, Siddipet, Mulugu, Kothagudem, Bhuvanagiri, Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Rangareddy, Narayanpet, Mahabubnagar, Jogulamba Gadwal, Wanaparthy, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Khammam, and Kothagudem will receive rainfall.

Temperature decline

Meanwhile, the temperature in the state has declined drastically due to the recent rainfall.

According to data from the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), the maximum temperature in the state has dropped to as low as 32.5 degrees Celsius, recorded in Khammam district.

In Hyderabad, the maximum temperature has dropped to as low as 35.2 degrees Celsius, recorded in Bandlaguda.

The rainfall forecasted by IMD Hyderabad is likely to further lower the temperature in the state.