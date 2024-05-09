Ahead of monsoon season in Hyderabad, GHMC to survey dilapidated structures

Hyderabad: Ahead of the monsoon season in Hyderabad, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has decided to survey dilapidated structures in the city.

The decision was made as part of precautionary measures to avoid untoward incidents during the monsoon season in the city.

GHMC has issued instructions to deputy city planners and assistant city planners for an action plan to deal with the dilapidated structures in Hyderabad.

Ronald Rose, GHMC Commissioner, has instructed them to submit a report by May 18.

Monsoon season in Hyderabad

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted an above-normal rainfall season across the country during the southwest monsoon.

According to IMD’s forecast, the seasonal June to September rainfall is expected to be above normal, with quantitative estimates indicating it could reach 106 percent of the Long Period Average (LPA). The LPA for the period 1971-2020 stands at 87 cm.

In view of the forecasted monsoon, GHMC has started taking precautionary measures to avoid untoward incidents in Hyderabad.