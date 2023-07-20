Saudi offers 4 visa options for Umrah 1445 AH —details here

Riyadh: The first batch of Umrah pilgrims arrived at Prince Muhammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah, Saudi Arabia on Thursday.

The Saudi ministry of haj and umrah announced the arrival of the first batch of Umrah pilgrims through international air, land and sea ports.

As Saudi Arabia welcomes Umrah pilgrims, the ministry emphases that every necessary step will be taken to provide the best service to visitors and Umrah pilgrims.

For the Umrah season of 1445 AH, the kingdom announced several offers for pilgrims to make their visit convenient.

The Ministry listed out many options like the transit visit visa, family visit visa, personal visit visa, and visa on-arrival.

Several options, all leading to Makkah. 🕋#Makkah_in_Our_Hearts pic.twitter.com/C23NnwoMJv — Ministry of Hajj and Umrah (@MoHU_En) July 19, 2023

Nusuk website

The pilgrims coming from outside the Kingdom to perform rituals and visit the Prophet’s Mosque can apply for an e-visa through the Nusuk platform.

(1) Family visit visa

A person can now perform Umrah on a family visit visa, however, they need to make sure to book an appointment through the Nusuk platform.

Only those pilgrims are allowed to get a family visit visa whose relatives reside in the kingdom.

How to apply for a visit visa?

Pilgrims can apply through the official website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at https://visa.mofa.gov.sa

Holders of personal visit visas are willingly allowed to perform Umrah.#Makkah_in_Our_Hearts pic.twitter.com/MdIEqrqCGo — Ministry of Hajj and Umrah (@MoHU_En) July 19, 2023

(2) Personal visit visa

For the first time ever, Saudi citizens can invite their friends living outside the kingdom to perform Umrah on a personal visit visa.

The advantage of the visit visa is that it is a single and multiple entry option visa.

Along with the Umrah ritual and visit to the Prophet’s Mosque, visitors can tour historical sites and other cultural destinations in various cities of the kingdom on a visit visa.

The single entry visa is valid for 90 days and the multiple entry visa is valid for a year with the duration of stay being 90 days.

How to Apply for a visit visa?

Pilgrims can apply through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ official website at https://visa.mofa.gov.sa

(3) Transit visit visa

Pilgrims who are arriving by plane can use the transit visit visa.

On this visa, pilgrims can not only perform the rituals of Umrah but can also visit the Prophet’s Mosque.

The visa allows for a four-day stay in the Kingdom and is valid for 90 days.

The visa is free of charge and is immediately issued upon purchasing an airline ticket.

How to Get the Transit visit visa?

Pilgrims can reserve a ticket and submit a visa application through the official e-websites of Saudia Airlines or Flynas.

The visa is issued following the air ticket issuance through the unified national visa platform of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. ending the visa to the beneficiary’s e-mail.

The visa is given following the air ticket issuance through the unified national visa website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Following the procedure, the applicant will get an e-mail.

You can perform Umrah with a stopover/transit visa.#Makkah_in_Our_Hearts pic.twitter.com/SolzdTZUtv — Ministry of Hajj and Umrah (@MoHU_En) July 19, 2023

(4) Visa on arrival

This visa is applicable to only a few countries of citizens.

The United Kingdom, European Union countries, the USA and Canada from North America, Australia and New Zealand from the Oceania region, and Japan, China Singapore, South Korea, Brunei, Malaysia and Kazakhstan can apply for visas on arrival.

The terms and conditions of the visa are the age of the Umrah pilgrim should not be less than 18 years.

Passport validity is not less than six months.

If a pilgrim will obtain approved medical insurance inside the Kingdom, visa fees will be imposed on him/her.