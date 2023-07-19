UAE: AI, chatbots to help Indian expats in distress

Abu Dhabi: Indian expats in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will get consular help from Artificial intelligence (AI) and a chatbot through the site of the Consulate General of India (CGI).
The announcement was made by the Indian Consulate on Wednesday which said that Operation Pravasi Bharatiya Shahayata Kendra (PBSK) is set to be revamped with new features to help Indian citizens in the UAE.
The mission aims to enhance consular services across the UAE and address the growing demand as there is an increase in cases reported to the PBSK since November 2020.
To expand the service of PBSK and reach needy Indian citizens, the consulate collaborated with Zoho Corporation, India’s leading Customer Relationship Management provider.
Features of new PBSK
- New technology features will be introduced to reach the targeted Indian audience such as AI, chatbot
- The knowledge-based information available on the CGI Dubai website will help users in finding information and answers to frequently asked questions
- The virtual chatbot of the website will provide details of various services offered by the consulate such as passport, attestation, consular, labour, visa/OCI/renunciation, trade, commerce and education.
How it works
- The user requires the entire email ID to access the chatbot of the PBSK website
- Users need to provide a mobile number in case if he/She is unable to entire email ID
- Users can book online appointments for free legal and psychological counselling services on the website
How to seek help
- PBSK provides 24-hour service to Indian expats living in UAE
- The PBSK helpdesk can be reached through its toll-free number 800 46342
- The chatbot can be accessed on the CGI, Dubai website.