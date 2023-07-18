Can private sector employees get paid study leave in UAE?

Abu Dhabi: Private sector employees in United Arab Emirates (UAE) are entitled to a paid leave of 10 days annually, according to UAE law.

According to the UAE’s official website, 10 days of study paid leave are applicable only to those employees who have completed at least two years of service in the company. Additionally, the employee must be enrolled only in one of the UAE’s certified educational institutions.

Also Read UAE launches Educators’ Voice initiative

Apart from this, the employee can also take paid bereavement leave in case somebody dies in the family. Additionally, female employees can take 60 days of maternity leave, out of which 45 days will be fully paid and 15 days half-paid.

However, female employees may get additional 45 days of unpaid leave if they faces any complication as a result of pregnancy or childbirth.