Umrah 1445 AH: Saudi Arabia welcomes overseas pilgrims

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) will soon start receiving the Umrah pilgrims coming from outside the Kingdom, as the new season gets underway with the start of the new Islamic year 1445 AH, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The Ministry of Haj and Umrah said that the pilgrims will arrive through all Saudi airports, ports and land ports, amid preparations to receive them, in partnership with the various competent authorities.

It was not immediately clear when the first batch of overseas pilgrims would arrive in the kingdom.

The ministry said it guarantees the continuation of the pilgrims’ experience program in providing the best services to visitors and enabling the largest number of Muslims to perform Umrah.

The ministry added that those coming from outside the Kingdom to perform Umrah and visit the Prophet’s Mosque can apply for an electronic visa through the Nusuk platform.

The platform facilitates the arrival of Muslims from all over the world in Makkah and Madinah and allows them to choose their accommodation and transportation services.

It also provides information and interactive maps to help users perform Umrah in different languages, with simple steps and timings.

The measures are part of the ministry of Haj and Umrah’s efforts to encourage more Muslims to come to Saudi Arabia to perform the Islamic rites, simplify the process and improve the quality of services provided.