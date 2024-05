EU sends condolences after Iranian President’s death in chopper crash

Brussels: European Council President Charles Michel expressed condolences on behalf of the European Union after the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in a helicopter accident.

“The EU expresses its sincere condolences for the death of President Raisi and Foreign Minister Abdollahian, as well as other members of their delegation and crew in a helicopter accident,” Michel said on X.

“Our thoughts go to the families,” he added.

Raisi and Foreign Minister Abdollahian were among nine people who died when their helicopter crashed in Iran’s mountainous north-west during bad weather on Sunday, state media reported.