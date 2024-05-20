EU sends condolences after Iranian President’s death in chopper crash

Raisi and Foreign Minister Abdollahian were among nine people who died when their helicopter crashed in Iran's mountainous north-west during bad weather on Sunday

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 20th May 2024 3:10 pm IST
ANI

Brussels: European Council President Charles Michel expressed condolences on behalf of the European Union after the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in a helicopter accident.

“The EU expresses its sincere condolences for the death of President Raisi and Foreign Minister Abdollahian, as well as other members of their delegation and crew in a helicopter accident,” Michel said on X.

“Our thoughts go to the families,” he added.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
‘No Sign Of Life’ at President Raisi’s helicopter crash site, says Iran State TV

Raisi and Foreign Minister Abdollahian were among nine people who died when their helicopter crashed in Iran’s mountainous north-west during bad weather on Sunday, state media reported.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 20th May 2024 3:10 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button