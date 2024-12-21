European varsities discuss plans to setup facilities in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: European universities are planning to set up off-campus facilities in Hyderabad, with a recent delegation from the Indo-Euro Synchronization and IUN Group from Germany meeting V Balakista Reddy, chairman of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE).

The delegation outlined their proposal to create an off-campus site that will include the University of Applied Management, Ismaning, along with two or three other universities.

During the meeting, the delegation invited Reddy and several vice-chancellors from state universities to visit Germany early next year to explore educational and job opportunities, particularly in light of Germany’s current skilled workforce shortage.

Reddy emphasized the importance of innovation in establishing a modern campus that goes beyond traditional business school models

.The proposed university aims to accommodate around 1,000 students through undergraduate programs featuring minor and honours components, backed by an investment of 12 million euros.

Students enrolled in these programs would have the opportunity to complete their final year of studies in Germany.

The consortium is actively seeking joint partners or governmental support for establishing the university campus, with potential investments ranging from €10 million to €50 million.

The focus will be on bachelor’s and master’s degree programs, particularly in engineering (IT) and healthcare sectors, which are designed to facilitate employment opportunities for Indian graduates in Germany.

Additionally, the meeting addressed the integration of technology and law education, especially given the rapid growth in the aviation sector. This includes discussions on developing specialized courses such as air traffic management and airport management—areas that many business schools have yet to incorporate.

The delegation included notable figures such as Christian Werner, CEO of IUN Group and the University of Applied Management, and Banga Raju, SRVP and board member of German Varsity and Indo-Euro Synchronization.