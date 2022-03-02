Evacuated Indian nationals arrive in New Delhi

Photo of PTI PTI|   Published: 2nd March 2022 10:47 am IST
New Delhi: A student evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, with his mother on his arrival by an Operation Ganga Air India flight at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Mar 1, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
New Delhi: Relatives greet the students, evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, upon their arrival at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, in New Delhi, Tuesday, March 01, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
New Delhi: Students evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, on their arrival by an Operation Ganga Air India flight at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Mar 1, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
New Delhi: Indian nationals evacuated from war-torn Ukraine arrive at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Mar 1, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

