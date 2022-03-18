Even Prashant Kishor cannot save CM from defeat: E Rajender

Hyderabad: The BJP MLA Eatala Rajendra on Thursday claimed that even the famous election strategist Prashant Kishor cannot save Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao from defeat in the next assembly election.

Rajendra has challenged KCR for a public debate. He was addressing a meeting in Hyderabad Indira Park to protest against the suspension of BJP MLAs from assembly session and not revoking their suspension even after the High Court’s direction.

Rajendra said that the BJP’s Saffron flag will be hoisted in Telangana after the next assembly election. “KCR has removed me from the party under a conspiracy and tried his best to defeat me in the Huzurabad by-election,” Rajendra said.