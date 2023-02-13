Event commemorating Swami Vivekananda’s public lecture in Hyderabad held

The lecture was prior to Swami Vivekananda's visit to the United States where he attended the Parliament of Religions.

Swami Vivekananda

Hyderabad: An event commemorating the historic public lecture of Swami Vivekananda at Mahbub College here on February 13, 1893 was held on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Swami Bodhamayananda, Adhyaksha of Ramakrishna Math, Hyderabad recalled that the public meeting at Mahbub College was attended by about 1,000 people, including intellectuals, youth and Europeans.

Swami Vivekananda, who spoke on the topic ‘My Mission to the West’, had left the audience spellbound with his speech, he added.

Swami Sithikanthananda, Director, Vivekananda Institute of Languages, P.L. Srinivas, President, Mahbub College, college officials and volunteers attended the event.

