Every day is women’s day: Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's sister Karisma Kapoor, too, celebrated Women's Day and that too by shooting

Photo of ANI ANI|   Posted by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 8th March 2022 5:07 pm IST
Every day is women's day: Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan (Instagram)

Mumbai: On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan penned an inspiring note to celebrate womanhood.

Taking to Instagram Story, Kareena wrote, “Every day is women’s day… Pride, love, equality, respect.”

Kareena’s sister Karisma Kapoor, too, celebrated Women’s Day and that too by shooting.

MS Education Academy

She took to Instagram and shared a picture from her vanity.

“What better way to celebrate women’s day! At the job, doing what you love. To all the strong woman out there, keep shining, keep growing #happywomensday,” Karisma captioned the post.

International Women’s Day is celebrated worldwide every year on March 8 to recognise the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women across the globe.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button