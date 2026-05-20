Every govt must know how many people are backward classes: SC on caste census

The top court rejected a PIL, saying the issue falls under the policy domain.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by News Desk  |   Published: 20th May 2026 3:19 pm IST
CJI Surya Kant and Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday, May 20, rejected a PIL challenging the Centre’s decision to conduct caste-based Census, saying the issue falls under the policy domain.

The top court said the government must know the number of persons belonging to backward castes to frame welfare measures.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul Pancholi did not agree to the submissions of PIL petitioner Sudhakar Gummula, who appeared in person to argue his case, that plenty of information and figures were available with the government on caste details.

Subhan Bakery

“These are all policy matters, whether the Census should be caste-based or not. What is wrong with it? … the government must know as to how many people are in the backward class, what kind of welfare measures are to be taken for them. It is within the policy domain,” the CJI said while dismissing the PIL.

The 2027 Census, officially the 16th national Census, will be the first to include comprehensive caste enumeration since 1931 and the country’s first fully digital census.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by News Desk  |   Published: 20th May 2026 3:19 pm IST

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