Everything you need to know about ‘LEGACY’: A new hip-hop show

Delhi: Popular rapper and reality show judge Raftaar, aka Dilin Nair, is all set to launch his first rap reality show “LEGACY” alongside well-known rap artist KR$NA, aka Krishna Kaul.

LEGACY – for the culture, by the culture.

The show LEGACY primarily focuses on writing, flow, and composition, rather than cherry-picking viral social media stars for TRP purposes. It promises not to bind artists with restrictive post-show contracts, offering complete creative freedom along with a one-year monetary deal for the winner.

The show will be telecast on YouTube.

On top of that, all participants will be paid a weekly fee for as long as they remain part of the show. This not only motivates young rappers with limited resources but has also sparked significant excitement within the hip-hop industry, especially as competitors like MTV Hustle are often seen as focusing more on monetization.

MTV Hustle backlash?

Many fans describe this as a breath of relief, drawing comparisons to previous seasons of MTV Hustle, where participants were allegedly selected based on their Instagram followers and YouTube subscribers. One Reddit user who claimed to have seen a contract from MTV Hustle even went as far as calling it a ‘Death Note.’

Moreover, artists were sometimes eliminated without clear reasoning, a pattern that caused core hip-hop fans to lose interest in the show. One participant from season 3, Gaush, openly criticized the show, claiming that contestants were made to sign contracts that were allegedly restrictive.

Raftaar and Krsna

In recent times, KR$NA and Raftaar have gained immense popularity and credibility in the hip-hop scene, as both are regarded as OGs of the genre. According to them, hip-hop is ultimately about giving back to the culture.

If you’re a budding artist with a passion for music, LEGACY is definitely a platform worth exploring.