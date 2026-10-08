Evil dead: Tanushree Dutta reacts to Nana Patekar’s death

Mumbai: Condolences are pouring in following the death of veteran actor Nana Patekar. Amid this, actress Tanushree Dutta’s reaction has drawn considerable attention online. The actress, whose allegations against Patekar in 2018 became one of the early flashpoints of India’s #MeToo movement, has spoken about the news while travelling to Lucknow for a work commitment.

In an Instagram story shared on Thursday, Tanushree said she had heard about Nana Patekar’s death but wanted to remain focused on her professional commitments. She also offered condolences to his family, while saying that she would respond in detail after deciding what she wanted to say.

Tanushree said, “Maine suna hai, I’ve heard the news. Today is my work day. I’m going to Lucknow for an event and I want to focus on that. What an odd day for all this to happen. I’m doing a very big event in Lucknow and I had my entire day planned out. I wanted to do lives, post content and now I’m worried that in the evening all the media is going to be interested in ‘evil dead’.”

She added, “So I will give my reaction once I figure out what kind of reaction I should have. Definitely condolences to the family.”

'EVIL DEAD’



TANUSHREE DUTTA REACTS TO NANA PATEKAR’S PASSING



Offers condolences to his family; says, “MEDIA FOCUS WILL BE ON HIM — EVIL DEAD”#NanaPatekar #TanushreeDutta https://t.co/vjXKLrh5AD pic.twitter.com/oA0bTFRZcP — Smriti Sharmaa (@SmritiSharma_) October 8, 2026

Tanushree did not directly name Nana Patekar in the video, but her comments came shortly after reports of the actor’s death surfaced.

Tanushree Dutta’s allegations against Nana Patekar

Tanushree’s reaction comes years after she accused Nana Patekar of inappropriate behaviour during the shooting of Horn Ok Pleassss in 2008. She alleged that Patekar behaved inappropriately with her on the sets and that she was pressured to perform an intimate dance sequence.

She had reportedly raised a complaint with the Cine and Television Artistes Association (CINTAA) at the time. However, the allegations resurfaced publicly in 2018, eventually becoming one of the defining moments of India’s #MeToo movement.

Nana Patekar denied the allegations.

In 2019, the Mumbai Police filed a closure report in the case, stating that there was insufficient evidence to substantiate Dutta’s allegations. Tanushree later challenged the closure report and sought further investigation.

In 2025, a Mumbai court declined to take cognisance of her complaint on limitation grounds. The court noted that the alleged incident dated back to 2008, while the FIR was filed in 2018.

Actor’s final hours

Nana Patekar reportedly died in the early hours of Thursday at his residence in Goa after suffering a heart attack. According to reports, the actor was found unconscious at his apartment in Dona Paula, near Panaji, before being taken to a private hospital.

Details about his final hours have since emerged, with a doctor telling ANI that Nana had sent a message to a friend shortly before his death, saying that he was not feeling well.

Nana Patekar’s last message to friend

According to the doctor, Nana Patekar sent the message to his friend at around 2:30 am on Thursday. However, the friend did not see it immediately as it was late at night.

The doctor said the friend later called Nana and reached his residence at around 4 am. By then, the actor was reportedly sweating heavily and his condition had deteriorated.

Nana was subsequently taken to the hospital at around 4:20–4:30 am, where doctors and medical staff attempted to revive him. According to the doctor, cardiac massage was performed for approximately 45 minutes to an hour, but the actor could not be revived.