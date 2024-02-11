‘Evil spirit’ haunts AP villagers; youth stand guard at night

Hyderabad: Local people in Kandrakota village of Peddapuram mandal of Kakinada district AP are spending sleepless nights, and perhaps they panic, over reports of the presence of ghosts in the village.

So far, no one has seen the ghost but claim to have heard strange sounds coming out of nowhere in darkness.

One fine morning in the second week of February, the villagers found someone had performed a puja with turmeric, saffron, lemons and dry chili. After that, there were signs of a goat slaughtered and eaten near a house in the village.

On Amavasya day, the villagers said, they started performing Ashtabhairavi Mahashakti Homa, a special pooja in the temple of Nukalamma’s Goddess, along with the Shiva temple in the village. Some of the women there say that an unknown person knocked on the door of a house in the middle of the night they got up. “A black figure with long hair and big feet, without clothes, jumped from a tree and vanished,” claims a villager.

After the developments, young men stand guard with sticks at night. Many old men and women say with fear that they have seen that terrible signs themselves.

A few days ago, a video of two men running naked from the fields at the end of the village went viral.

These incidents have created panic in nearby villages as well. The elders of the village claim to have heard the strange noises and screams, and said that they had never heard anything like that before.

The villagers say that when it gets dark, they live in fear as they don’t know when will the evil force emerge. In order to keep the evil forces at bay, another Ashta Bhairava Mahashakti Homa, is being organised village.

On the other hand, there are suspicions that such a campaign is going on for a hidden treasure trove in the fort near the Shiva temple. Some other villagers say that the invisible power moves around the houses where people fear for their children.

Meanwhile the local police visited the village and counselled the people against such beliefs. A police picket has been set up in the village to instill confidence among the public.