Ex-AP CM Chandrababu Naidu granted anticipatory bail in 3 cases

Published: 10th January 2024 3:55 pm IST
Chandrababu Naidu walked out on October 31 after spending 53 days in prison (File Photo)

Hyderabad: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday, January 10, granted bail to former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu in three cases – the Inner Ring Road case, the Liquor case, and the Sand Policy case.

The High Court also ordered him to cooperate with the investigation of these cases.

The bench also asked him to not mention matters related to the case anywhere in public meetings and media platforms.

The development comes months ahead of elections both to the AP legislative Assembly and also to the Lok Sabha in early 2024.

