Ex-BJP MP Pragya Thakur faces flak over hate speech in Bhopal

Former BJP MP and Hindutva activist Pragya Singh Thakur, known for making provocative statements, has once again stirred controversy with remarks calling for “cutting enemies in half” and urging Hindu women to avoid Muslim men, among other provocative comments.



Thakur, speaking at a Durga Vahini Shastra Pujan in Bhopal on Sunday, stated, “When the enemy (Muslims) come, they should be cut in half.”

She also appealed to Hindu women to avoid Muslim men and refuse any help related to the household from them.



Sadhvi Pragya, a key accused in the 2006 Malegaon blast case, was acquitted by a special NIA court. The blast, which occurred in a Muslim-majority area, killed six Muslim men and injured over 100 others.

Derogatory remarks against Muslims

“There is no true brother-sister relationship among Miyas [a derogatory term for Muslims]. If they fail to respect their own sisters, they cannot respect you as a sister. Never consider yourself a sister to Muslims. When our daughters are abducted and their bodies are thrown on the road, it causes immense pain. To release that pain, when the enemy comes, they should be cut in half,” she was quoted as saying by Maktoob Media.



According to the report, Pragya also appealed to women to take “practical measures” to restrict “certain men” from entering their homes, advising them against allowing men to perform tasks such as light fitting, water-tap repairs, or driving vehicles.

Avoid food from Muslim shops: Thakur

Pragya reportedly also encouraged avoiding food from Muslim-run shops near temples and said groups should identify such shops. “Once such Vidharmis selling prasad near our temples are caught, they should be thrashed and handed over to law enforcement,” she said.



During her address, she is also reported to have criticised India’s first Prime Minister, without naming him, and called his leadership a mistake.

Thakur’s remarks garner backlash

Meanwhile, Thakur’s remarks have garnered sharp political backlash.



Umang Singhar, Leader of the Opposition in Madhya Pradesh, condemned the statements as “objectionable,” accusing the BJP of stoking anti‑Muslim tensions to distract from pressing problems.



“The BJP accuses others of playing Hindu‑Muslim politics, but its own leaders make such provocative statements from public platforms. Pragya Thakur is a repeat offender. At a time when Madhya Pradesh is grappling with unemployment, inflation, and recruitment scams, the BJP uses such rhetoric to mislead the public,” Singhar said.

Thakur is known for such statements, making inflammatory remarks targeting Muslims, including references to “love jihad” conspiracies, calls for boycotts, and language that critics describe as glorifying violence.



Prior to this, the terror‑case‑accused BJP MP reportedly urged Hindus to keep weapons at home and used a graphic metaphor about harming “enemies.”



Several of her comments and statements have led to the registration of multiple FIRs against her.