Ex-BJP spokesperson meets DGP, seeks security for Muharram

Hyderabad: Former Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Mir Firasat Ali Baqri on Monday, June 8, met Director General of Police CV Anand and sought security for Muharram.

Baqri held an in-depth discussion with the DGP regarding comprehensive security planning at Ashoorkhanas across the state from June 16 to August 23 spanning 68 days of religious observance.

The representation highlighted the need for deployment of specialized police forces such as the Task Force, Special Branch, Special Operation Team (SOT), and SHE Teams during the Muharram period to ensure peace, safety, and smooth conduct of processions.

Baqri stressed on security for important days during the two month period including 10th Muharram procession on June 26, Arbaeen procession on August 4 and Chup Taziya on August 22 and Eid-e-Zehra on August 23.

He also appreciated the DGP’s prompt response, patience in hearing concerns, and his commitment to maintaining law and order during significant religious events.

“The DGP’s proactive support and open communication are truly inspiring and reassuring to the community,” said Baqri following the meeting.

The representation is part of Baqri’s continued efforts to advocate for communal harmony and ensure religious events in Telangana are conducted in a peaceful and organized manner.

Anand assured the delegation that all necessary security protocols would be reviewed and that the safety of citizens during Muharram observation will remain a top priority for the state police.