Mumbai: One of the most-watched reality shows in India, Bigg Boss 19, continues to keep audiences hooked with its high drama, heated arguments, and nonstop controversies. Currently, 14 contestants are left in the game, with 3 already eliminated.

Now, the buzz around the show’s upcoming wildcard entries has fans excited. Known for adding unexpected twists with surprise entrants, Bigg Boss 19 may soon witness an explosive new addition.

Rajat Dalal in Bigg Boss

According to a popular social media page, Bigg Boss Tak, an ex-contestant from the previous season is set to join as a wild card. Their post read: “BUZZ: An ex-contestant may enter the Bigg Boss 19 house as a new wild card in the coming days. As per AajTak, Rajat Dalal has been approached to join.”

Reports also claim that the makers reached out to actor Karanveer Mehra, but he turned down the offer. On the other hand, Rajat Dalal has reportedly given his nod, though no official confirmation has been made yet.

Bigg Boss 18 contestant Rajat Dalal (Instagram)

For the unversed, Rajat was one of the strongest players in Bigg Boss 18. A fitness influencer by profession, he impressed viewers with his game and made it to the finale race, ultimately finishing as the 2nd runner-up.

If Rajat does enter the house, it could definitely shake things up and bring a fresh twist to the game. Fans are now eagerly waiting to see how this wildcard buzz unfolds.