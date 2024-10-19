Ex IAS Akunuri Murali to head Telangana’s Education Commission

Hyderabad: In a significant move to reform and enhance the state’s education system, the Telangana government has established the Telangana Education Commission.

The commission, aimed at revamping and strengthening the education sector, will be chaired by retired IAS officer Akunuri Murali, as per the orders issued by the Higher Education department on October 18.

The formation of the commission follows Government Order (GO) Ms No: 27, issued in early September.

The General Administration department, with key inputs from the Chief Minister’s Office, was instrumental in outlining the framework for its establishment.

The commission will include members such as PL Vishweswar Rao, Charagonda Venkatesh, and K Jyotsna Shiva Reddy.

The term of these members will be aligned with that of the chairperson, Akunuri Murali.