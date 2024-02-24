Ex min Chinna Reddy appointed as Telangana Planning Board VC

TSDPS plays a crucial role in the state's planning and development. It is responsible for formulating annual and five-year plans, preparing the state plan budget, and conducting socio-economic surveys.

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Saturday, February 24, appointed former minister Dr G Chinna Reddy as the Vice Chairman of the Telangana State Planning Board also known as the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS).

An order in this regard was issued by chief secretary A Santhi Kumari.

Former planning board chief B Vinod Kumar resigned from the post after the change in government post the 2023 Assembly elections.

(This is a developing story. The latest version will be updated)

