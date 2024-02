Hyderabad: The Congress-led state government appointed former MP Sircilla Rajaiah as the chairman of the Telangana Finance Corporation on Friday, February 16.

M Ramesh, Sankepalli Sudheer Reddy, and Nehru Nayak Malot have been appointed as its members, a press release from the state government said.

Rajaiah represented the Warangal parliamentary constituency during 2009-2014.