‘Ex-PM PV Narasimha Rao was insulted’: KTR targets Priyanka, Rahul

Hyderabad: BRS working president and Telangana minister K T Rama Rao targetted the Congress, especially its general secretary Priyanka Gandhi and MP Rahul Gandhi on the ‘injustice’ meted out to former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao by the Congress leadership.

“It’s truly unfortunate that Priyanka Gandhi does not seem to have any information on the history of the injustice meted out to late PM PV Narasimha Rao. He is someone we all look up to. He is the son of the soil… Such a humble human being who served the Congress party all his life had been insulted in such a humiliating fashion by the party,” KTR remarked, speaking to ANI.

KTR said that after the ex-PM passed away in 2004, his mortal remains were not allowed to be brought to the AICC head office in New Delhi.

“As a sitting PM, he was rejected from a party ticket to become a Member of Parliament in 1996. Let me also remind Priyanka Gandhi that after he passed away, his body was not even allowed to be brought to 24 Akbar Road in the AICC head office. It’s truly tragic that Priyanka Gandhi doesn’t seem to have any information on this… I demand that Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi apologise to the PV family,” he said.

#WATCH | Hyderabad: On Former PM PV Narasimha Rao, Telangana Minister and BRS MLA KT Rama Rao says, "It's truly unfortunate that Priyanka Gandhi does not seem to have any information on the history of the injustice meted out to late PM PV Narasimha Rao. He is someone we all look… pic.twitter.com/mjMOSdew3j — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2023

KTR’s remarks come parallel to the campaign tours of Priyanka and Rahul in the state for the Assembly polls.

The grand old party is making all efforts to cash in on the sentiment around the former PM as it is trying to win seats in Karimnagar, the home district of the former PM. As part of it, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy also promised recently to change the name of the district to PV Narasimha Rao district.

Telangana is going to the polls on November 30 and the counting of votes is scheduled for December 3.