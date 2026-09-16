Ex-soldier, daughter killed during property dispute in Karnataka

Belagavi: A dispute over ancestral property ended in the brutal killing of a 67-year-old former soldier and his 26-year-old daughter at a gram panchayat office in Avaradi village of Kittur taluk on Wednesday.

The victims, Rudrappa Kundaragi and his daughter Shashikala Kundaragi, had reportedly come from Dharwad to the village to submit an application concerning the division of property when they were allegedly attacked by Rudrappa’s brothers and a nephew.

The incident took place at the gram panchayat office, where Rudrappa had gone to complete documentation related to the property division. Police said he had been engaged in a dispute with his brothers Basappa and Sangappa Kundaragi for several years over the family property.

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The dispute reportedly centred on 38 guntas of land. A court had directed that the property be divided equally among the three brothers. Rudrappa, however, had already sold the portion that had been allotted to him, according to the preliminary police information.

Despite this, he allegedly sought a share in the remaining land. This reportedly led to continuing disagreements between the brothers.

On Tuesday, Rudrappa travelled to Avaradi with his daughter Shashikala in a hired vehicle. After learning that he had arrived at the gram panchayat office to submit the application, Basappa and Sangappa, accompanied by their son Madiwalappa Kundaragi, allegedly rushed to the office.

The trio allegedly attacked Rudrappa with lethal weapons. Shashikala is said to have intervened in an attempt to save her father, following which she too was attacked.

Police said both father and daughter were killed inside the gram panchayat premises. Shashikala’s hair was also allegedly cut during the attack.

Rahul, who had accompanied the father and daughter, was also assaulted when he reportedly tried to intervene. Rahul, a resident of Shivagiri Nagar in Dharwad, suffered serious injuries and was taken to Dharwad district hospital.

The double murder caused panic in Avaradi, and several villagers gathered at the scene after news of the incident spread.

Belagavi SP K. Ramrajan visited the spot and reviewed the circumstances surrounding the killings. A forensic team conducted an inspection and collected material evidence from the scene.

The Kittur police have registered a case and begun efforts to apprehend the accused. Police are examining the property dispute, the court proceedings relating to the land and the events immediately preceding the attack.

Investigators are also questioning people who were present in and around the gram panchayat office to reconstruct the sequence of events. The accused are currently absconding, and police teams have been instructed to trace them.

The SP has directed officers to expedite the investigation and determine the exact circumstances and motive behind the double murder.