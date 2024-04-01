Ex-UP DGP wants CBI probe into Mukhtar Ansari’s death

Lucknow: In a surprise move, former Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP), Sulkhan Singh, has sought a CBI inquiry into the circumstances that led to the death of jailed gangster Mukhtar Ansari.

He said that questions are being raised in people’s minds about how Mukhtar Ansari died suddenly.

“Mukhtar Ansari himself had also alleged that he was given slow poison. In such a situation, the state government should immediately recommend a CBI investigation into this matter, so that the truth can come out,” he told reporters.

The former DGP was in Jalaun to attend a private function when he made this statement.

He said that it is not possible to guess how he (Mukhtar Ansari) died.

He added that Mukhtar Ansari was in state custody and had also alleged in the court that he was being given slow poison.

“Besides, the fear of murder was also expressed, that is why it is necessary for the government to clear its stand so that there is no doubt left. It is very important to get the CBI to investigate this matter at the earliest,” the former DGP said.

Replying to a question, he added that anything can happen because policemen can conduct fake encounters.

“Presently 250 policemen are in jail under punishment and some are under trial. What cannot happen when a policeman can kill? However, it is not right to link every policeman with this,” he said.