Ex-UPSC aspirant shares her isolating experience, internet shows support

An ex-UPSC aspirant who recently sat down to write her resume revealed how she is struggling with her self-worth after years of isolating herself for exam preparation.

Staring at her laptop screen, she finds it difficult to fill out her achievements, experiences and interests even after admitting that she has more than plenty. “My laptop screen reflects someone who knows too much about failure, and too little about living. I know I’m educated, capable, resilient… but somewhere between attempts and results, I forgot how to believe that,” she says.

“I gave my 20s to it. Locked myself away. Sacrificed birthdays, people, smiles. And when it finally ended… I didn’t even know who I was anymore. Somewhere between chasing UPSC and losing sleep, I lost myself too,” she adds in her reel caption.

People who have had similar experiences have come forward to show her support, saying even though years of their life have gone by clinging on to hope, the end result is not all bleak as preparing for UPSC has imparted them with skills they wouldn’t have otherwise.

“I had the same experience. 3 years gone in a blink….UPSC swallows you whole and then spits you out. But I can promise you that it gets better. Life gets so amazing. You become grateful for everything you learnt and you view the world differently from people who never did the prep,” stated one comment.

Meanwhile, others shared how they have learnt to come to terms and given their life a different purpose after realising the path wasn’t for them “Within just few months of preparation, i realised that it won’t be easy and I won’t be able to clear it in just one attempt so I switched to state and also teaching profession.I won’t be rich but at least I’ll be able to meet my basic expenses and I’m ok with that,” said another Instagram user.

The comment section on Manvi Srivastava’s reel has become a safe space for all those burnt-out aspirants who keep putting in efforts, hoping that one day the world will see them as the capable individuals they strive to become.