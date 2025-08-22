Ex-VP Dhankhar spends days playing Table Tennis and doing Yoga

New Delhi: Jagdeep Dhankhar, who stepped down as the vice president in a surprise move last month, is spending time with his family, as well as playing table tennis and practising yoga.

Dhankhar resigned as the vice president on July 21, citing health grounds. His sudden resignation had surprised everyone.

An election to pick his successor is scheduled to take place on September 9.

Dhankhar picked up table tennis as a hobby when he was the West Bengal governor before being elected as the vice president in August 2022.

People in the know of his routine said he regularly practises yoga and plays table tennis with his well wishers and staff members at the vice president’s enclave.

“Even after returning from tours, he used to play table tennis with his staff members,” a person aware of his routine said.

Dhankhar’s resignation came on the first day of the Monsoon session of Parliament, which concluded on Thursday.

In the vice-presidential election, NDA pick C P Radhakrishnan, the governor of Maharashtra, is pitted against opposition nominee B Sudershan Reddy, a former Supreme Court judge.

Dhankhar’s term as the vice president was to end on August 10, 2027.