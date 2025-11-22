Excise officials nab two for ganja peddling in Hyderabad

Both the accused persons had brought the ganja from AP.

22nd November 2025
Hyderabad: The Prohibition and Excise Department sleuths on Saturday caught two individuals who were selling ganja. Over a kilogram of ganja was seized from them.

The accused are Dobbali Ajay Singh and Bandari Yadagiri, both residents of Dhoolpet. Their associate Chandramukhi, also a resident of Dhoolpet, is absconding.

Both the accused persons had brought the ganja from A.P. and were waiting for customers to sell at Uppalamma Temple, Jummerath Bazaar when a State Task Force team along with the Prohibition and Excise Department, Dhoolpet Station team caught them.

A case has been booked and efforts continue to nab Chandramukhi.

