Excise policy case: Court extends liquor bizman Sameer Mahendru’s interim bail

New Delhi: A Delhi court has extended, till February 22, the interim bail of liquor businessman Sameer Mahendru in the excise policy case.

Special Judge M.K. Nagpal of Rouse Avenue Court, who initially granted interim bail to Mahendru due to his wife’s surgery, extended the relief after considering the ongoing post-operative care required for his wife.

Noting that Mahendru’s wife would continue to be hospitalised for a few more days, the judge directed him to surrender before the jail superintendent concerned by 5 p.m. on February 9.

“The interim bail of the accused is being extended further till February 9,” the judge stated, considering the totality of facts and circumstances.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had earlier opposed the extension, contending it violated the court’s earlier condition that Mahendru wouldn’t seek further relief. The judge had, however, found no evidence that the surgery delay was intentional or caused by any fault of the accused or his wife.

While granting interim bail, the judge observed that during Mahendru’s previous interim bail, there was no attempt to influence witnesses or tamper with evidence and Mahendru does not pose a flight risk.

Also Read Vadodara boat tragedy: Gujarat HC seeks answers from authorities

According to the prosecution, Mahendru was a significant beneficiary of excise policy violations, operating an alcoholic beverage manufacturing unit and holding wholesale and retail licences in his and his family’s names.

Earlier, the Delhi High Court had denied regular bail to Mahendru.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma had observed that Mahendru’s medical condition does not pose a life-threatening risk or involve an infirmity that cannot be treated within the confines of a jail.

The court had noted that Mahendru is already receiving adequate medical attention, and prison authorities have permitted him to seek treatment from his doctor on an out-patient-basis, as needed. It had ruled that there were no compelling grounds to grant regular bail to Mahendru in the current case. However, it clarified that the prison authorities must ensure that Mahendru is taken for follow-up medical and physiotherapy sessions at VNA Hospital and that he is not left unattended in the jail cell or dispensary.