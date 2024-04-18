Excise policy case: Delhi court extends Manish Sisodia’s judicial custody till April 26

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday extended AAP leader and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia’s judicial custody till April 26 in connection with a money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam.

Sisodia was produced before Special Judge Kaveri Baweja of Rouse Avenue Court on the expiry of his previously extended judicial custody.

On Monday, the court said that it will continue hearing the AAP leader’s bail application on April 20.

Judge Baweja had heard the arguments of Sisodia’s counsel, and the counsel appearing for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Earlier, the ED had accused Sisodia and the other accused persons of delaying the trial in the case.

Sisodia’s bail application was filed by his counsel Mohit Mathur alleging delay in completing the probe into the case, claiming that no evidence has been found linking his client to the alleged bribe money.

He had argued that the alleged proceeds of crime were not proven to cause any loss to the exchequer or private consumers. Mathur also stressed the delay in the trial, stating that the Supreme Court’s order allowing Sisodia to approach the court is six months old, and the investigation should have been completed by now.

Citing the bail granted to another accused in the case, Benoy Babu, Mathur had argued for Sisodia’s bail, saying that he no longer holds a position of influence.

He had also stressed that Sisodia met the triple test for bail, as outlined by the Supreme Court, and urged for a speedy trial.

Mathur had further said that Sisodia’s eligibility for bail is established, given the fulfillment of all the necessary conditions and the absence of any misuse of liberties, as per the Supreme Court’s guidelines.

Earlier, the CBI counsel had told the court that the investigation was at a critical stage and releasing Sisodia on bail might impede the ongoing probe.