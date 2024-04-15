Excise scam: Court to continue hearing Sisodia’s bail plea on April 20

New Delhi: A Delhi court said on Monday, April 15, that it will continue hearing the bail application of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in a money laundering case related to the now-scrapped excise policy on April 20.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja of the Rouse Avenue Court heard the arguments of Sisodia’s counsel, and the counsel appearing for the CBI and ED.

The AAP leader’s judicial custody was earlier extended till April 18.

Earlier, the ED had accused Sisodia and the other accused persons of delaying the trial in the case.

Sisodia’s bail application was filed by his counsel Mohit Mathur alleging delay in completing the probe into the case, claiming that no evidence has been found linking his client to the alleged bribe money in the case.

He had argued that the alleged proceeds of crime were not proven to cause any loss to the exchequer or private consumers. Mathur also stressed the delay in the trial, stating that the Supreme Court’s order allowing Sisodia to approach the court is six months old, and the investigation should have been completed by now.

Citing the bail granted to another accused in the case, Benoy Babu, Mathur argued for Sisodia’s bail, saying that he no longer holds a position of influence.

He also stressed that Sisodia met the triple test for bail, as outlined by the Supreme Court, and urged for a speedy trial.

Mathur further said that Sisodia’s eligibility for bail is established, given the fulfillment of all the necessary conditions and the absence of any misuse of liberties, as per the Supreme Court’s guidelines.

Sisodia’s role is being probed by both the ED and the CBI.

Earlier, the CBI counsel had told the court that the investigation was at a critical stage and releasing Sisodia on bail might impede the ongoing probe.