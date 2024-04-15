No relief for CM Kejriwal as Delhi court extends judicial custody

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday extended till April 23 the judicial custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise scam.

Special Judge for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED), Kaveri Baweja, extended Kejriwal’s custody after he was produced before the court through video-conferencing on the expiry of his period of custody granted earlier.

The ED sought an extension of Kejriwal’s custody by 14 days, saying the investigation was at a crucial stage.

The judge extended Kejriwal’s judicial custody till April 23, noting that the judicial custody of some of the co-accused persons in the case, including BRS leader K Kavitha, is ending on that date.

The court had on April 1 sent Kejriwal to judicial custody till April 15 in the case.

The ED has accused the AAP leader of being involved in the “entire conspiracy of Delhi liquor scam, in drafting and implementation of the policy, for favouring and benefiting from the quid pro, receiving kickbacks and eventually using part of proceeds of crime generated out of the scheduled offence in the campaign for Goa Assembly elections.”