Excise policy scam: Kavitha seeks time to meet CBI director

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLC K Kavitha on Monday sought time to meet the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) director after her name appeared in an FIR related to the excise policy scam in Delhi.

In a letter to the CBI director Raghavendra Vatsa, the MLC stated that she had gone through the list of accused, an FIR, and a complaint dated July 22, 2022. However, she did not find her name in any of the documents. The MLC further stated that she wouldn’t be able to attend the questioning on December 6, as proposed by the director.

Kavitha further stated that she is willing to meet Vatsa on either December 11, 12, 14 or 15 at her residence in Hyderabad. She urged the director to confirm one of the above-mentioned dates for the meeting.

Earlier in November, the CBI director had written an email to the TRS MLC stating that the copy of the said FIR and other aforementioned documents is available on the website.

The MLC stated that she would cooperate with the investigation.