Excise scam: ED moves Delhi HC challenging bail granted to Arvind Kejriwal

ED has challenged a trial court's Thursday order by which the AAP supremo was granted bail.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 21st June 2024 11:04 am IST
Delhi court to hear regular bail plea of CM Kejriwal on June 14
File - Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Friday approached the Delhi High Court challenging the bail granted to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the money laundering case stemming from the alleged excise scam.

The matter is likely to be mentioned in the high court shortly for an urgent hearing.

The ED has challenged a trial court’s Thursday order by which the AAP supremo was granted bail.

The ED had arrested Kejriwal on March 21, shortly after the Delhi High Court refused to grant him protection from arrest on his petition challenging summonses issued to him.

