Excise STF raids toddy shops in Hyderabad after 9 deaths, over 50 hospitalisations

Authorities have so far arrested four individuals, Kuna Raviteja Goud, Kuna Saiteja Goud, Nagesh Goud, and Batti Srinivas Goud, on charges of adulterating toddy and causing harm to public health.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 13th July 2025 1:04 pm IST
Telangana: 3 die after consuming adulterated toddy in Mahabubnagar
Representational image.

Hyderabad: Excise Special Task Force (STF) teams carried out surprise inspections at several toddy (kallu) shops across the Greater Hyderabad area on Saturday, July 12, following a recent tragedy in which nine people died and over 50 others were hospitalised after consuming adulterated toddy.

Acting on the instructions of Excise commissioner Harikiran and enforcement assistant Commissioner Pranavi, the STF sealed an unlicensed toddy shop in Siddiq Nagar, Serilingampally, and registered a case against its operator.

Toddy samples for lab testing

The crackdown extended to other areas, including Balanagar, Moosapet, Kaithalapur, Musheerabad, and Kachiguda, where officials collected toddy samples for laboratory testing.

MS Creative School

The action comes in the wake of reports that banned sedatives such as Alprazolam were mixed into the toddy, leading to the mass poisoning incident. Following the tragedy, excise police closed down several toddy shops in Balanagar, including those in Hydernagar, HMT Colony, Sardar Patel Nagar, and KPHB’s Bhagyanagar, after lab tests confirmed the presence of prohibited substances.

5 toddy shops seized

Authorities have so far arrested four individuals, Kuna Raviteja Goud, Kuna Saiteja Goud, Nagesh Goud, and Batti Srinivas Goud, on charges of adulterating toddy and causing harm to public health.

The number of seized toddy shops has reached five, while official records indicate there are 97 licensed toddy shops within Hyderabad’s jurisdiction. However, reports suggest that several operators are running unauthorised shops beyond the official count.

St Josephs
Germanten Hospital
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 13th July 2025 1:04 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button