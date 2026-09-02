Excise STF seizes ganja worth Rs 4.5 lakh, arrests two in LB Nagar

The arrested persons were identified as Ganga Madhukami and Munnikadiyam.

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Excise STF seizes ganja worth Rs 4.5 lakh, arrests two in LB Nagar
Excise STF seizes ganja worth Rs 4.5 lakh, arrests two in LB Nagar

Hyderabad: The State Task Force (STF) of the Excise Department seized 8.928 kg of ganja, valued at around Rs. 4.50 lakh, in the Vasavi Ananda Nilayam area of LB Nagar and arrested two persons in connection with the seizure.

Acting on information about the sale of ganja in the area, an STF-B team led by Inspector Biksha Reddy and Sub-Inspector Balaraju conducted checks and intercepted the suspects. The officials recovered 8.928 kg of ganja from their possession.

The arrested persons were identified as Ganga Madhukami and Munnikadiyam. During questioning, they reportedly told the officials that they had brought the contraband from Odisha and were transporting it to hand it over to a person identified as Vijay Kurivi alias Roshan.

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Based on the information provided by the two suspects, a case was also registered against Roshan, Inspector Biksha Reddy said.

The arrested persons and the seized ganja were handed over to the Saroornagar Excise Station for further investigation, the Inspector said.

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