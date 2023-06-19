Exclusion of Muslims in Telangana govt schemes raise concerns

Hyderabad: Concerns have emerged regarding an alleged organized conspiracy to deprive Muslims of government schemes in Telangana. Questions have been raised about whether the state government is following the path of the BJP and implementing a policy that excludes Muslims from the social mainstream. The recent announcement of the Rs 1 lakh financial assistance scheme for backward classes (BC) by the state government, has sparked controversy as it fails to include the BC(E) community, thus impacting Muslim representation.

During a cabinet meeting held on May 27, the government’s cabinet sub-committee had decided to provide Rs 1 lakh assistance to professionals and artisans belonging to the BC category in order to enhance their businesses. The application process for this scheme has already begun. However, the BC(E) community has been excluded from this significant government initiative, despite the lack of clarity in the government orders. Although the government has stated that all BC category members, including artisans and professionals, can benefit from this scheme, applications are being accepted only from BC-A, BC-B, and BC-D on the official website. BC(E) encompasses Muslim communities, many of whom fall under the BC category due to their professions.

This exclusionary approach adopted by the government raises concerns that it is intentionally hindering the development opportunities for Muslims. Previously, after the launch of the Dalit Bandhu scheme for Dalits, it was announced that a similar Muslim Bandhu scheme would be initiated. However, no progress has been made on this front, and now the new scheme for BC communities has also overlooked Muslims. Consequently, Muslims who are part of the BC category are unable to benefit from the government’s Rs 1,00,000 scheme. Various professional and artisanal Muslim communities, including the Quraish community, Muslim perfume sellers, Muslim barbers, Muslim animal skin traders, Muslim dhobis, and even beggars, have been classified under the BC(E) category based on their occupations and craftsmanship.

Despite the inclusion of Muslim communities in the BC(E) category, the scheme announced under GoMS-5 does not encompass Muslims. This situation raises suspicions that the government is deliberately depriving minorities, especially Muslims, of these crucial schemes. Both BC(C), which includes BC classes of Christian communities, and BC(E), which comprises BC classes of the Muslim community, have been excluded from this scheme. Despite representations made by various Muslim community organizations to government officials, the response received is that it is a policy decision and they are unable to intervene.

It is worth noting that the government includes the Muslim Home Minister, Minority Affairs Advisor, Principal Secretary of Minority Welfare, Director of Minority Welfare, and several other leaders in its ranks. However, the systematic exclusion of Muslims from government schemes continues without resolution, raising concerns among the Muslim community.