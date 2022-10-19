Exclusive: 2nd contestant to be eliminated from Bigg Boss 16 is..

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 16 is currently one of the most trending reality shows on the internet. Thanks to the interesting mix of controversial contestants who are managing to entertain the audience by delivering high-voltage drama. However, every week one unlucky housemate has to bid goodbye to the show.

Srijita De became the first contestant to get eliminated from Bigg Boss 16 last week. Post this, 15 contestants are left in the race. The three nominated contestants for this week are — Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Manya Singh and Shalin Bhanot.

Our exclusive inside sources said that Manya Singh is having a high chance of getting evicted from Salman Khan‘s show this week. “Janta might give another chance to Shalin and Sumbul considering their last week’s controversy. While Shalin is a bit strong contestant, it is highly expected that Sumbul will pick up her game from next week after learning from her ‘mask’ punishment that she received from Bigg Boss,” the source said.

Sumbul, Manya punished!!

For the unversed, in a new twist on Tuesday, Bigg Boss asked the housemates to name two contestants who according to them made no contribution to the house and were invisible. The majority of the housemates took Sumbul and Manya’s names. As a part of the punishment, Bigg Boss said that the duo should wear a mask hiding their entire face until his next ‘adesh’.

Who do you think should get eliminated from Bigg Boss 16 this week? Comment below.