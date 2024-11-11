Exclusive: Bigg Boss Telugu 8 grand finale date; TOP 10 list

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss Telugu 8 has now entered its 11th week and the season has already witnessed major twists, including the latest double elimination. Wildcard contestants Gangavva and Hari Teja became the latest contestants to walk home.

Gangavva, who became a fan favorite early on due to her down-to-earth personality, was reportedly asked to leave due to her low involvement in tasks. Meanwhile, Hari Teja, despite her dedicated performance, became the latest contestant to be evicted. This back-to-back elimination has left 10 contestants vying for the coveted Bigg Boss trophy as they head closer to the finale.

Top 10 Contestants

Avinash

Gautham

Nabeel Afridi

Nikhil

Prerana

Prithviraj

Rohini

Tasty Teja

Vishnu Priya

Yashmi Gowda

Fans are now eagerly speculating about who will lift the trophy.

We heard from the show’s reliable sources that the show’s grand finale is set to take place on December 7th and 8th, with the winner expected to be announced on December 8th. Although fans are still awaiting an official confirmation, it is likely that the makers will confirm this soon.

Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Week 11 Nominations

This week’s nominations have already taken place, with six contestants facing potential eviction. The nominated contestants include:

Prithviraj

Vishnu Priya

Gautham

Yashmi Gowda

Avinash

Tasty Teja

Fans are now speculating about who might leave the show this week. As the season heads towards its finale, each elimination feels more critical, with every contestant fighting for their place in the game.

Who do you think will be the next to go? Comment below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss Telugu 8.