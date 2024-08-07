Exclusive: Check out the premiere date of Bigg Boss 18

Mumbai: With Bigg Boss OTT 3 now concluded, all eyes are turning towards the highly anticipated Bigg Boss 18. Fans of the show have been eagerly waiting for updates, and we have some exciting news to share.

According to our exclusive sources close to the show, Salman Khan is set to return as the host for this season, while Anil Kapoor’s stint was limited to the OTT season 3.

Bigg Boss 18 is scheduled to premiere on the first Saturday of October, which falls on October 5. “We are thrilled to have Salman Khan back as the host for Bigg Boss 18. Fans can expect an exciting season with a diverse lineup of contestants,” said our source. An official announcement from the makers is awaited.

Meanwhile, several names of potential contestants are already surfacing online, adding to the buzz and excitement. While the final list of participants is yet to be confirmed, the speculation includes a mix of celebrities from various fields, social media, YouTube and television world.

The return of Salman Khan as the host is sure to delight fans, as his charismatic presence and unique hosting style have become synonymous with the show. His involvement guarantees that the upcoming season will continue to deliver the high-energy entertainment and unpredictable twists that viewers have come to love. Fans were not really happy with Anil Kapoor as host in Bigg Boss OTT 3.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 18.