Exclusive: Double eviction in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Mumbai: The adrenaline-pumping reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, has been keeping viewers at the edge of their seats with its bts leaked updates on thrilling challenges, nail-biting stunts and the status of contestants. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the show has always been known for its unpredictable twists and jaw-dropping challenges.

Khatron Ke Khiladi13 is currently being shot at the exotic locations of Cape Town in South Africa.

Now, the latest update suggests that will witness a shocking twist, with not just one but two participants bidding farewell to the show. Yes, you read that right! According to our sources close to the production, a double elimination is on the cards soon. Which two unlucky contestants will walk out? More information on this is still awaited.

Sources also suggest that three contestants have already walked out of the show. Ruhi Chaturvedi got eliminated first followed by Anjum Fakih and Anjali Anand.

It was also said that Rohit Roy has been eliminated by the makers after he suffered a severe injury during one of the stunts. It was reported that he may have to travel back to India for treatment. However, according to the latest update, the actor has decided to stay back in the game which means only three contestants are out of the show now.

Who is your favourite contestant in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13? Comment below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.