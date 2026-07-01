Hyderabad’s love for all things Korean is only growing. From K-dramas and K-pop to Korean food, the city has embraced the Hallyu wave like never before. Now, that craze has found a new address with the arrival of Korean-style karaoke, bringing yet another slice of South Korea’s entertainment culture to Hyderabad.

South Korea’s popular private-room karaoke culture has arrived in the city with Noraebox in Sainikpuri. Launched on May 26, 2026, the venture was founded by sisters Pooja Chavali and Gowri Chavali and is completely bootstrapped with funding from their mother, Bindu Chavali.

In a conversation with Siasat.com , Pooja shares the story behind the city’s newest karaoke destination.

Q. When did Noraebox open?

Pooja: “Noraebox officially opened on May 26, 2026. We’ve now completed our first month of operations, and it’s been an exciting journey so far. We’re grateful for all the love and support we’ve received and are looking forward to creating many more memorable experiences for our customers.”

Image Source : Special arrangement / Siasat.com

Q. What inspired you to start Noraebox?

Pooja: “The idea came when I experienced private-room karaoke while studying for my Master’s in South Korea. I instantly fell in love with the concept. The privacy, freedom and comfort of singing with your own group made it a completely different experience from traditional karaoke.”

She further added, “After completing my master’s, I returned to Hyderabad with one goal: to bring this amazing experience to India. When I shared the idea with my sister Gowri, she immediately believed in it. While I focused on building the business, Gowri built the complete software ecosystem that powers Noraebox today.”

Q. Who’s the brainchild behind Noraebox?

Pooja: “The original idea was mine, inspired by my experiences in South Korea. But Noraebox became a reality because both of us worked together. I led the business, operations and concept, while Gowri designed and built the technology that makes the experience unique.”

Pooja Chavali and Gowri Chavali (Image Source : Special arrangement / Siasat.com)

Q. What should first-time karaoke goers expect?

Pooja: “If you’ve never tried karaoke before, Noraebox is the perfect place to start. Unlike public karaoke, every session takes place in your own private room with the people you choose. There is no pressure of singing in front of strangers, making it comfortable even for first-timers.”

She also said, “Whether you’re celebrating a birthday, anniversary, hanging out with friends, planning a fun date, or simply enjoying music by yourself, Noraebox is a place where you can sing, dance, laugh and create unforgettable memories.”

Q. How is Noraebox different from other karaoke places?

Pooja: “Most people in India associate karaoke with open mic nights at pubs or singing along to YouTube tracks at home. Noraebox offers a completely different experience. Every group gets a private karaoke room where they can enjoy uninterrupted singing. We also developed our own karaoke software from scratch, making song selection and queue management smooth and simple.”

“The interface is inspired by Spotify, so it’s easy for anyone to use. Instead of constantly searching for YouTube videos, you can simply browse songs, build your queue and keep the music going seamlessly. Combined with our JBL sound systems and private rooms, Noraebox delivers a premium karaoke experience that’s fun, comfortable and easy.”

Q. What are the pricing and packages?

Pooja: “We wanted our pricing to be affordable while making the experience memorable. A one-hour session costs Rs 340 per person on weekdays and Rs 390 per person on weekends.”

“Children below nine years pay Rs 199, while students with a valid student ID can enjoy karaoke for Rs 299. We also provide decoration packages starting from Rs 1,500 to make birthdays, anniversaries and surprises even more memorable.”

Q. How did you come up with the name Noraebox?

Pooja: “The name combines Korean and English. The Korean word ‘Norae’ means ‘song’. So Noraebox literally means ‘song box’ or ‘singing box’, which perfectly represents the concept of private rooms where people come together to enjoy singing.”

Image Source : Special arrangement / Siasat.com

Q. Anything else you would like people to know about Noraebox?

Pooja: “We’re located in Sainikpuri and have four small rooms for up to three people, three large rooms for up to eight people and one party hall that can host up to 17 guests for birthdays, office outings and larger celebrations.”

She concluded saying, “Our goal is to create a space where people of all ages can come together, celebrate and enjoy music. Whether you’re an experienced singer or someone who’s never held a microphone before, everyone is welcome.”