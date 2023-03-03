Exclusive: Lock Upp 2 to have THIS actress as ‘warden’?

‘Mumbai: From contestants’ names to the show’s format, all updates about Lock Upp 2 that are popping up on the internet have certainly piqued the interest of fans, and it looks like the show will live up to the high expectations set by its previous season. To add more excitement to the show, we have another interesting inside update about Lock Upp.

Hina Khan in Lock Upp 2?

As per the information revealed by our exclusive source close to the show, makers are planning to bring a new twist in Lock Upp 2 by introducing a ‘prison warden’. The duty of wardens in jail is basically to keep a record of everything that happens inside prison.

Source revealed that Ekta Kapoor, producer of Lock Upp 2 has approached the television world’s leading actress Hina Khan to play the role of ‘prison warden’. However, there is no official confirmation about the same yet.

While the details about the character and the show’s new format are being kept under wraps, fans are already speculating about the possible twists and turns that might take inside the show with the introduction of a new character.

While Kangana Ranaut will be hosting the show, Karan Kundrra is expected to return as a jailor who will keep an eye on the prisoners 24×7. It is also being said that makers are planning to make the show grander than before by roping, not one but two jailors this time. Another name of the jailor that is coming is Rubina Dilaik.

If the rumours turn out to be true, Hina, Karan and Rubina’s combo is sure to bring in even more excitement among Lock Upp fans. Let’s wait for an official announcement from the makers.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Lock Upp 2.