Exclusive: Lucky Ali wows Hyderabad fans with timeless classics

Hyderabad was treated to a night of soulful music as the iconic singer Lucky Ali performed to a packed audience at a concert that took place at the city’s popular Hitex Exhibition Centre on March 4 and the event has left the fans asking for more.

Like always, Lucky’s performance was simply electrifying, and he managed to connect with the crowd effortlessly. His soulful, husky voice and his unique style of music had the audience grooving to his tunes. From his evergreen hits like ‘O Sanam’ and ‘Na Tum Jaano Na Hum’ to his latest tracks, Lucky Ali left no chance to mesmerize the audience.

From guitarist to flute player, Lucky’s band, which consisted of a group of highly talented artists, was one of the highlights of the night.

Thousands of Lucky Ali’s fans of different ages and backgrounds came from far and wide to witness the concert. They sang along with the artist, danced to his music, and cheered him on throughout the night which was ‘all things magical’. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that the energy was incredibly palpable!

Several Hyderabadis termed it as one of the most ‘peaceful’ musical events they had ever experienced in their city.

Speaking to Siasat.com, a 42-year-old fan who travelled several kms just to see Lucky Ali said, “Lucky has always been my favourite musician. The energy in the air was electric, and his music had everyone on their feet. It was amazing to see so many people come together to enjoy an evening of music.”

Another die-hard fan said, “It was my second time watching lucky Ali live and it was nothing less than magical. When I had watched him in 2021 I wasn’t expecting to do it again. But I was ecstatic to see him perform live once again and it was so worth it! I’m hoping he performs more often in Hyderabad hereafter. Can’t wait to escape to the blissful world of his music all over again.”

“I’ve been a fan of Lucky Ali for years, and his concert in Hyderabad did not disappoint. His voice was as soulful as ever, and it was incredible to see him perform live,” said another fan.

One of the visitors who called himself as a ‘concert lover’, said, “I’ve been to many concerts, but Lucky Ali’s performance was on another level altogether. His music is timeless, and he had the entire crowd grooving to his tunes till the end.”

The concert was a part of Lucky Ali’s latest tour and it was organized by an event management company Soundsworth.io. The organisers left no stone unturned to ensure that the concert was a huge success. From lighting, and sound arrangements to the vibe, everything was top-notch, making the concert a visual and aural delight for the attendees.

The stage which was set up with a massive LED screen that displayed stunning visuals and background screenings to complement the music was the major highlight of the concert.

In conclusion, Lucky Ali’s concert in Hyderabad was a night to remember and Hyderabadis can’t wait to have him again in their city!