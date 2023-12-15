Exclusive: Makers remove Khanzaadi from Bigg Boss 17 because...

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 17 is gearing up for a surprising elimination that will leave fans and contestants in shock. Despite speculations suggesting that either Vicky Jain or Neil Bhatt would be bidding farewell to the show, it turns out that Khanzaadi is the one who has been shown the exit door. Yes, you read that right!

Khanzaadi aka Firoza Khan eliminated from Bigg Boss 17

The eviction news came to light as the weekend approached. The four nominated contestants this week were Khanzaadi, Abhishek Kumar, Neil Bhatt, and Vicky Jain. Initial predictions pointed towards Vicky and Neil being in the danger zone, but Khanzaadi’s elimination has defied these expectations.

Khanzaadi’s journey in Bigg Boss 17 has come to an end, and viewers can catch the details of her eviction in tomorrow’s episode. Fans are buzzing with curiosity to find out the reasons behind this unexpected twist and how the remaining contestants will react to her departure.

In an exclusive conversation with Siasat.com, a source closely associated with the show too expressed their surprise at Khanzaadi’s unexpected elimination this week. The source revealed, “We were not expected Khanzaadi’s exit; initially, we believed Neil would be the one shown the door. There seems to be a discrepancy between the audience votes and the actual outcome, with reports suggesting Khanzaadi received the least votes, while audience claims indicate Neil was at the bottom.”

“Nevertheless, we heard that Khanzaadi might make a comeback as a wild card contestant. Bringing her back would add an intriguing twist to the show, considering she was regarded as one of the strongest contestants during her stint on Bigg Boss 17. We’ll have to wait and see what decision the makers ultimately make,” the source further added.

So, was this to save Neil Bhatt and Vicky Jain? What’s your take on Khanzaadi’s elimination from Bigg Boss 17? Comment below.

