For many Hyderabadis, Maharashtrian cuisine often begins and ends with vada pav and sometimes thecha. But Mumbai Katta is changing that perception by offering intimate Sunday dining experiences where food, culture and storytelling come together.

More than just a meal, it is a celebration of Maharashtra’s traditions, flavours and hospitality. Siasat.com spoke with co-founder Vihanga Gore to learn how Mumbai Katta is bringing a slice of Maharashtra to Hyderabad through authentic cuisine and meaningful experiences.

From design to the dining table

Originally from Mumbai and now based in Hyderabad, Vihanga Gore spent over a decade working in design research, including a stint at Microsoft, before co-founding Mumbai Katta with her husband, Harshad Waingankar.

An alumna of the National Institute of Design (NID), Ahmedabad, and the Copenhagen Institute of Interaction Design (CIID), Denmark, she has always been passionate about creating meaningful experiences. Today, she channels that passion into preserving Maharashtra’s culinary heritage through food and community.

Founders Of Mumbai Katta : Vihanga Gore and Harshad Waingankar

The journey began with traditional Maharashtrian snacks. Encouraged by the response, the couple expanded the idea into curated dining experiences where guests can enjoy authentic home-style cuisine while learning about the traditions behind every dish.

“There are nearly five lakh Marathi-speaking people living in Hyderabad, but it is still rare to hear Marathi around us. I wanted Mumbai Katta to become a place where the Marathi community feels at home while Hyderabadis discover the richness of Maharashtrian cuisine beyond the dishes they already know,” Vihanga told Siasat.com.

More Than Just a Meal

At Mumbai Katta, guests are welcomed like family. As every course is served, Vihanga shares the stories behind the dishes, explaining their origins, traditions and the memories attached to them. The experience feels less like dining at a restaurant and more like being invited into a Maharashtrian home, where conversations flow as naturally as the food.

“Food always tastes better when you know the story behind it. I want every guest to understand why these recipes have been passed down through generations and what they mean to Maharashtrian families,” she said.

Meals are beautifully presented in earthen plates, clay bowls and cups placed on banana leaves, creating a rustic and earthy setting. Soft Marathi music plays in the background, while live musical performances are arranged on select occasions, adding to the festive atmosphere.

One of the most touching moments comes at the end of the meal when every woman is gifted a traditional Maharashtrian Nath, allowing her to take home a meaningful keepsake of the experience.

“I wanted guests to leave with more than memories of good food. The Nath is a small reminder of Maharashtra’s warmth, traditions and culture,” Vihanga shared.

Mumbai Katta

A New Chapter Begins

Building on the success of Mumbai Katta, the founders have introduced Pravas – Eka Lagna Kathe Cha, a reimagined six-course supper club inspired by a traditional Maharashtrian wedding.

Every course reveals a different chapter of the wedding, celebrating love, heritage and the timeless rituals that bring families together. Rather than simply serving food, the experience brings together storytelling, traditions, conversations and authentic cuisine, making every guest feel like a part of the celebration.

“It is much more than a carefully crafted menu. It is an immersive afternoon where stories are plated, traditions come alive, conversations linger and every guest becomes a part of the journey,” Vihanga said.

She added that experiences like Pravas – Eka Lagna Kathe Cha reflect Mumbai Katta’s vision of preserving Maharashtra’s culinary heritage while creating meaningful experiences that connect people through food.

Fresh, exclusive and by reservation

Everything at Mumbai Katta is prepared fresh on the day of the experience, including the seafood menu, which depends on the day’s fresh catch.

The vegetarian experience is priced at Rs. 2,200 per person, while chicken, mutton and seafood meals cost Rs. 2,700, Rs. 3,000 and Rs. 3,500 respectively. Guests with mixed preferences at the same table can opt for a combined menu priced at Rs. 3,700 per person.

The experience is currently hosted every Sunday and is limited to just eight guests, making it intimate and interactive. Advance booking is compulsory through Mumbai Katta’s Instagram page.

“We have exciting plans to expand Mumbai Katta and introduce many more immersive Maharashtrian experiences. I hope more people join us on this journey,” Vihanga said.

For Hyderabad’s food lovers, Mumbai Katta offers something rare: a chance to experience not just authentic Maharashtrian cuisine but also the stories, traditions and warmth that have been passed down through generations.

In a city celebrated for embracing diverse cultures, it proves that the most memorable meals are the ones that bring people together.