Exclusive: Nawazuddin reveals the acting lesson that changed him

There was a time when Nawazuddin Siddiqui was not Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the actor that audiences know today. He was a young man from Budhana in Uttar Pradesh, studying chemistry, working odd jobs and slowly discovering that acting was something he could not stay away from.

His journey into acting was far from conventional. After completing his science studies, Nawazuddin was introduced to theatre and was so moved by the experience that he decided to pursue acting. He eventually joined the National School of Drama (NSD), where his understanding of cinema and performance expanded far beyond the films he had grown up watching in his small town. He has recalled that NSD introduced him to world cinema and actors he had never encountered before, including Robert De Niro.

Those years at NSD became a crucial foundation for the actor he would eventually become. He trained extensively in theatre, experimented with different kinds of characters and, like many young actors, looked up to performances that left a deep impression on him.

Among the biggest influences were Hollywood legends Robert De Niro and Al Pacino.

But what Nawazuddin eventually discovered was that admiration could easily turn into imitation and imitation could become a problem for an actor.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui reveals the acting lesson that changed him

In an exclusive and candid conversation with Siasat.com, Nawazuddin opened up about his early days at the National School of Drama and revealed a lesson from one of his teachers that stayed with him.

“When I was at the National School of Drama, I would become Robert De Niro for three months, and then for another three months, I would become Al Pacino,” Nawazuddin told us.

For a young actor trying to understand the craft, studying great performers can naturally become an important part of the learning process. But Nawazuddin’s teacher noticed that he was taking that admiration a step further.

“Then one of my teachers told me that the process I was following wasn’t right. He said that if I continued doing that, I would end up being influenced by them even while performing characters that had nothing to do with their style or personality,” the actor recalled.

That advice eventually became an important part of Nawazuddin’s understanding of acting that learning from other actors is one thing, but allowing their mannerisms to become part of every character is something else.

Interestingly, Nawazuddin later faced a similar situation while shooting Gangs of Wasseypur. He has previously revealed that he went to the first day of the shoot heavily influenced by Al Pacino. Director Anurag Kashyap noticed it and told him to stop trying to portray the character like Pacino and simply be himself.

The experience reinforced the lesson his NSD teacher had given him years earlier, learn from the masters, but don’t lose your own identity in the process.

Nawazuddin’s journey from a theatre student imitating his favourite actors to becoming known for his own distinctive style is perhaps one of the most interesting chapters of his acting career.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be next seen in the horror sequel Tumbbad 2 which is slated for 2027 release.